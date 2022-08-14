Denise Dowse, 'Beverly Hills 90210' Actress Dead at 64

Denise Dowse, the actress known for her work on Beverly Hills 90210, has died at the age of 64 after being in a coma due to meningitis. Denise’s sister, Tracey, confirmed the news Saturday in a post on her Instagram.

“I want to take this moment to thank our friends and family for all of the love and prayers. It is with a very heavy heart that I inform everyone that my sister, Denise Dowse has gone forward to meet our family in eternal life,” she wrote next to a photo of the actress

“Denise Yvonne Dowse was the most amazing sister, a consummate, illustrious actress, mentor and director. She was my very best friend and final family member. Denise loved all of you. I know that she is watching over us with all the love she has. I ask for privacy and your continued prayers. I will provide, at a later time, her Celebration of Life information. I will update you here," she added.

"Again I am so grateful for all the calls, text messages, direct messages, and silent prayers for my sister. We could not have made it so gracefully and painlessly without all of the prayer warriors around the world. Thank you for giving so selflessly. I love you, Tracey. Please reply on @dreamofthesoultd.”

Denise's Beverly Hills 90210 co-stars took to the comments to pay their respects.

“This is insanely heartbreaking. Throughout all my years working on Beverly Hills 90210, my scenes with Denise will always be remembered with the utmost in respect for her talent, and fondness for the loving soul she was,” Ian Ziering wrote.

“Some of my heartiest off camera laughs were between she and I hammering out the the discipline her Mrs. Teasley would dish out to my Steve Sanders. My sincere condolences to her family, and all others who she was dear to. God bless you Denise, pay forward that Legacy Key 🙏.” Jeannie Garth took to the comments to write, “sending love to you.”

The news of Dowse’s death comes a week after it was revealed that she was in a comma, following a bout with meningitis. At the time, Tracey, confirmed reports of the actress' condition to ET, saying, "Yes, she is still in a coma. We are hopeful that she will come out of this soon."

Tracey also made the difficult decision to share the news with the public. "I am requesting support and prayers be offered me and my sister, and my only immediate family @denisedowse,” she wrote.

“She is currently in the hospital in a coma brought on by a virulent form of meningitis. Her doctors do not know when she will come out of the coma as it was not medically induced."

She continued, “Paying tribute to her sister and offering a hopeful message, Tracey continued, "She is a vibrant actor and director that should have many years ahead of her. Thoughts, prayers and support are greatly appreciated."

Denise was know for her role as Mrs. Teasly on Beverly Hills 90210 -- which ran for 10 seasons. In addition, she had roles in Insecure, Coach Carter, Grey's Anatomy, Good Trouble, The Guardian and Rocket Power.

Denise recently added a directing credit to her name with the film Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story.