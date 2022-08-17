Demi Lovato's Boyfriend Jute$: Everything to Know About the Musician

Demi Lovato is off the market once again! Earlier this month, it was confirmed that the “Sober” singer was in a new relationship following her split from fiancé Max Ehrich in 2021.

At the time, a source told People that the songstress was dating a fellow musician. "It's a really happy and healthy relationship," a source shared with the outlet, noting that Demi's partner is "a super great guy."

Following the news, Demi stepped out in public for the first time with musician Jute$ on Tuesday. The pair was coordinated in black-and-white outfits as they left dinner at Lavo. Demi had her man by her side as she made an appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon the same day, where she performed “Substance,” which he co-wrote.

Jute$ took to his Instagram to give his lady a shout-out and celebrate her moment. “sheeeesh best voice in the game, by a lot. u killed it rockstar @ddlovato . substance on @jimmyfallon last night. grateful to be a part of this one ✍️🖤 ps ur f***ing hot,” he wrote.

Demi replied in the comments, “YOU ARE 😍😍 thank you so much baby!! 🥰🥰.”

As Demi and Jute$'s romance heats up, ET is taking a closer look at the musician who has stolen her heart.

Jute$ hails from Ottawa, Canada

Jute$, whose real name is Jordan Lutes, hails from Canada. The Ottawa area to be exact. Although his latest single is titled “Hollywood Hillbilly,” he honed in on his music career in Toronto, after putting his dreams of playing basketball and art behind.

He’s a singer-songwriter

Jute$ has made a name for himself in the music space in the pop-punk lane. The singer-songwriter began his musical journey when he was in college, where he began rapping after being inspired by Eminem and Yelawolf. When he decided to take music seriously, he taught himself how to sing and now fuses the hip-hop, R&B and pop punk genres.

He has released a series of EPs and has music on the way. In September, his latest single, "Out the Door," will be released.

He has writing credits on Demi’s upcoming album, HOLY FVCK

Jute$ is listed as one of the co-writers on Demi’s single, “Substance.” The songwriter contributed to the single, which helps the songstress tap back into her pop-punk roots. When the single dropped -- and ahead of the public romance -- the Canadian musician celebrated its release.

“Substance by @ddlovato out now!! one of my fav songs i’ve ever worked on. when i got asked to pull up and write for this session i remember thinking wtf am i supposed to do in a demi lovato session? only to show up and realize she was making one of the hardest rock projects i’ve ever heard. obviously a crazy milestone for me but beyond that i feel so blessed to be a part of something i’m such a big fan of. cheers to the whole gang 🖤,” he wrote on Instagram.

Demi commented, “Thank you sooo much.. you killed the session (SESSIONS) and I’m so grateful to have gotten to work w you 🙏🏼here’s to many more!! 🎉 let’s gooooo!! (Cya!!).”

He’s sober

In July, Jute$ celebrated a special milestone on Twitter -- hitting the 100-day sobriety mark.

“100 days sober today. learning to cope with my anxiety properly was something i was always too scared to try," he wrote on Twitter. "took a long time to be ready but i’ve never felt better mentally and emotionally. if ur dealing with sh*t rn that feels never ending just know nothing lasts forever.”

In addition to his announcement on Twitter, the "Walk on Me" singer shared the news on Instagram -- along with the news of his COVID-19 diagnosis and the release date for his new music. Demi, who has also been open about her sobriety journey, lent some support.

"1. Hollywood Hillbilly is a smash 2. Feel better asap and 3. 100 days is such an accomplishment.. I’m. so proud.🙏🏼🖤 (maybe lay off the cbd cigs till the COVID passes?) 😜," she wrote in the comments.