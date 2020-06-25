Demi Lovato Tells Boyfriend Max Ehrich 'I Love You' In Sweet Birthday Post

Demi Lovato is celebrating her boyfriend, Max Ehrich, on his special day. The Young and the Restless actor turned 29 on Wednesday, and the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer couldn't help but give him a sweet shoutout on her Instagram. Posting a slideshow filled with photos of the two, Lovato, 27, gushed about her "BAAAYYBEEE."

"I have so much fun with you and there’s so many things I want to say right now but I want to be present and spend this bday with you so I’ll be quick: Being with you makes life SO MUCH FUN 😆😝," she began, adding that they "act like hooligans" and don't care if they embarrass themselves in front of others.

Lovato adds that she feels "unconditionally loved and accepted by you in a way that I’ve never felt before," even when she's makeup free and in a bathing suit. "I can’t explain it or you.. you’re indescribable, you beautiful, man. Inside and out you are jaw-droppingly gorgeous," she notes, adding that he's a positive beam of light in her life and she can't wait to spend many more birthdays together.

"I love you @maxehrich 💙💙💙💙," she concludes, before joking about how her dog, Ella, is trying to "steal" her man.

The birthday boy also posted a handful of steamy pics of him and his lady love. "🎈blessed birthday 🎂 thanks for all the love," he captioned his Instagram post.

Rumors that the two were dating swirled for weeks before they finally confirmed their romance last month, when they appeared together in Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber's "Stuck With U" music video. Additionally, ET confirmed the lovebirds first got together in March.

The two have fawned over each other on social media. Earlier this week, they went on a little getaway to Joshua Tree National Park.

After going public with their relationship, Lovato adorably revealed via social media that Ehrich has been a fan of hers for over a decade. She shared a tweet he wrote on Dec. 26, 2011, which read, "All I wanted for Christmas was Demi Lovato. #cantalwaysgetwhatyouwant."

