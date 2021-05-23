Demi Lovato Says They're More Than 'My Body' In Powerful Reminder About Weight Loss Compliments

Demi Lovato is sharing a reminder that every person's journey with their body is different. The 28-year-old singer took to their Instagram Story on Sunday to post a powerful message about being more than their body.

"Idk who needs to hear this but complimenting someone on their weight loss can be as harmful as complimenting someone on their weight gain in regards to talking to someone in recovery from an eating disorder," Lovato wrote on their Instagram story, encouraging followers not to comment on other's bodies if they don't know their history with food.

"Even if your intention is pure, it might leave that person awake at 2 am overthinking that statement," they noted.

"Does it feel great? Yeah, sometimes. But only to the loud a** eating disorder voice inside my head that says 'See, people like a thinner you' or 'If you eat less you'll lose even more weight,'" they continued. "But it can also sometimes suck because then I start thinking 'Well, damn. What'd they think of my body before?'"

"Moral of the story: I am more than the shell for my soul that is my body and everyday I fight to remind myself of that, so I'm asking you to please not remind me that that is all people see of me sometimes," they concluded, adding a white heart and prayer hand emojis.

Lovato announced their change to they/them last week, while coming out as non-binary.

"I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and am still discovering," they said on their podcast 4D With Demi Lovato.

Lovato, who has also been open about their struggles with eating disorders, addiction and substance abuse, said that the lack of authenticity in their identity led to their 2018 overdose.

"In 2018 when I overdosed, I feel like the reason why that happened was because I was ignoring my truth," the "Dancing With the Devil" singer shared. "I was suppressing who I really am in order to please stylists or team members or even fans who wanted me to be the sexy, feminine pop star in the leotard and look a certain way. I thought that was what I was supposed to be. Now I just realize it's so much more important to live your truth than to ever suppress yourself because that's the type of stuff that happens when you do."

