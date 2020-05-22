Demi Lovato Reveals Her New Boyfriend Max Ehrich Has Been Her Superfan for Almost a Decade

Is Max Ehrich a longtime Lovatic? Demi Lovato shared a cute 2011 tweet from her new boyfriend on Thursday, proving their romance was meant to be.

The recovered tweet, which was posted the day after Christmas read, "All I wanted for Christmas was Demi Lovato. #cantalwaysgetwhatyouwant."

Lovato reposted the tweet, writing, "We love a little manifestation."

Demi Lovato/Instagram Story

In addition to the cute tweet, the "I Love Me" singer also shared two mirror selfies kissing her man and another of them posing with Lovato's two dogs, Cinderella and Batman.

The pair have been packing on the PDA on social media since they confirmed their relationship in Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber's "Stuck With U" music video.

Instagram Story

The GRAMMY nominee and the Young and the Restless star first got together in March, ET confirmed. In addition to leaving flirty comments on each other's Instagram posts, Lovato also accidentally walked in on Ehrich's Instagram Live in late March.

