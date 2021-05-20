Demi Lovato, Lil Nas X and More to Join iHeartMedia's Virtual 'Can't Cancel Pride' Celebration

The LGBTQ+ relief benefit will be hosted by iHeartMedia on-air personality, Elvis Duran, and Bebe Rexha , who will also perform her new single, "Sacrifice," at the event. Other influential voices in the LGBTQ+ community that are set to make appearances and perform at the virtual Pride celebration include: Brothers Osborne, Busy Phillips, Gus Kenworthy, Hayley Kiyoko, Jennifer Hudson, JoJo Siwa, Marshmello, MJ Rodriguez, Nina West, P!NK and more.

The second annual event will demonstrate that nothing can cancel the heart of Pride and the spirit that the LGBTQ+ equality movement embodies while focusing on the issues that continue to impact the LGBTQ+ community in 2021, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to the disruption of many national Pride events and hampered fund-raising efforts for LGBTQ+ organizations and the community.



"As the country is returning back to normal and we are slowly starting to gather again, LGBTQ+ communities around the world are still feeling the devastating effects of COVID-19," said Gayle Troberman, Chief Marketing Officer for iHeartMedia. "We look forward to once again celebrating the incredible voices and allies of the LGBTQ+ community with an amazing night of music that will honor Pride and the communities’ fight for equal rights, all while benefitting six remarkable nonprofits that make an everyday positive impact."