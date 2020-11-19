Demi Lovato Debuts Fierce New Blonde, Half-Shaved Haircut

Demi Lovato has switched up her look!

Fresh from hosting the People's Choice Awards over the weekend, the "Tell Me You Love Me" singer debuted a fierce new hairstyle on her Instagram on Wednesday. Lovato, 28, took her naturally dark locks and dyed them blonde. She also shaved the back part of her head.

"I did a thing…" she captioned her post showing off her fresh cut and color. The comments section was filled with fans and followers praising her look.

"Yes you did!!!" Ruby Rose commented. "LOVING THIS NEW ERA ALREADY," photographer Angelo Kritikos added.

While hosting the PCAs on Sunday, Lovato donned two different hair colors. She first walked the carpet wearing a shimmering red jumpsuit with dark locks.

She then rocked long blonde hair for the rest of the award show, which included multiple wardrobe changes.

During her opening monologue she also joked about her short-lived engagement to Max Ehrich.

"I am so excited to be here tonight because honestly this year has been the longest three years of my life," Lovato joked. "Don't get me wrong, it started out amazing. I performed at the GRAMMYs and sang the national anthem at the Super Bowl. But then, COVID hit, and everything shut down."

"So I did what everyone else did, I went into lockdown mode, and got engaged," Lovato continued. "I got into painting, photography, meditation, tested the limits of Postmates unlimited. Also, I didn't know this could happen, but reached the end of Instagram four times. I binged seven seasons of Pretty Little Liars, got unengaged, then went looking for aliens in the desert."

