Demi Lovato Completed Rehab Stint End of Last Year And Returned Home During the Holidays

Demi Lovato is home again after they completed a rehab stint over the holidays.

According to multiple reports, the 29-year-old singer went to rehab late last year as their self-care journey continues. PageSix was first to report the news, and Us Weekly later reported Lovato "will have a sober living companion [with] them during this transition." According to the outlet, "it was their decision to go back to rehab."

People also reports "Demi is committed to their well-being, and throughout their life, they plan to do regular check-ins to make sure they are putting themselves first." ET has reached out to Lovato's rep for comment. The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer uses the pronouns they/them after coming out as non-binary early last year.

Early last December, Lovato declared on social media they were no longer California sober.

"I no longer support my 'California sober' ways," Lovato wrote on her Instagram Story. "Sober sober is the only way to be."

Lovato first made headlines for their version of sobriety back in March, with the release of their docuseries, Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil, which followed their 2018 overdose. They raised eyebrows after revealing they had been "smoking weed and drinking in moderation."

"I think the term that I best identify with is California sober," they said in March during an interview with CBS Sunday Morning. "I really don't feel comfortable explaining the parameters of my recovery to people, because I don't want anyone to look at my parameters of safety and think that's what works for them, because it might not."

Demi Lovato / Instagram

Lovato, who showed off their completely shaved buzz cut last month, took to their Instagram Story hours after the story of their latest rehab stint broke, and posted a picture of renowned tattoo artist Doctor Woo giving them a tattoo on their head. The picture shows it was taken at 2:35 p.m. About a half hour later, Lovato shows off the giant black spider tattoo. They captioned it, "By @_dr_woo_" and "Now @alchemistamber come fix my hair pleeeease" with two laughing emojis.

Doctor Woo is the same tattoo artist who has done work on Justin Bieber and, most recently, David Beckham's son, Romeo.