Demi Lovato and Fiancé Max Ehrich Share a Sweet Kiss Through Masks During PDA-Filled Shopping Trip

Demi Lovato is clearly enjoying engagement bliss! The songstress was snapped enjoying a summer outing with fiancé Max Ehrich on Monday, and the couple didn’t let masks get in the way of some PDA.

Wearing jeans and white masks, the loved-up pair took a trip to Beverly Hills, California, for some shopping, with Lovato’s sparkly new engagement bling on full display.

Hitting up Rodeo Drive, the pair were spotted visiting the Versace and Persol stores and grabbing lunch at 208 Rodeo.

As well as sharing a sweet kiss while wearing masks, the two grinned, cuddled and even posed for photographers.

The shopping trip comes days after Lovato shared news of her engagement on social media, posting a slideshow of snaps showing the big moment going down in Malibu, California.

"When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his 'little partner' - something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent," she wrote alongside the dreamy photos. "To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner."

"@maxehrich - I knew I loved you the moment I met you," Lovato, 27, continued. "It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too."

Over the weekend, Lovato also shared behind-the-scenes images of Ehrich popping the question. "Best night of my life... still soaking it all up,” she captioned the sunset pics.

Following the engagement, a source told ET that the pair is extremely happy. "Obviously the photos show how beautiful the entire proposal was," the source said.

ET previously confirmed that the couple started dating in March.

Getting engaged isn't the only milestone Lovato has celebrated in recent days. On Friday she marked her “miracle day” -- two years since she was admitted to the hospital following a highly publicized overdose.

