Demi Lovato Accidentally Leaks Fiancé Max Ehrich’s Email Address and Lovatics Can’t Stop Messaging Him

Oops! Demi Lovato got in trouble over the weekend when she accidentally shared her fiancé, Max Ehrich's, email address with her millions of followers.

The 29-year-old Young and the Restless star tweeted about the incident on Saturday, writing, "When ur fiancé accidentally leaks your email." He added, "But thank you for the kind emails, haha, much love."

Lovato, 27, retweeted the message, telling her fiancé with several crying laughing emojis, "OMG, I'M SO SORRY."

Ehrich wrote back, "Love u baby but now u gotta reply to them all, thanks!!!!!! @ddlovato." Lovato responded, "HAahahahaha, also I just realized I’m only following you and I love that, was wondering why you were my entire feed."

Though the "Anyone" singer has more than 55 million followers on Twitter, she is currently only following Ehrich.

The actor also teased his future bride's new music on Sunday, sending Lovatics into a spiral.

"I am so in awe listening to ur new music atm you are gifted beyond words. @ddlovato #D7," he wrote.

This prompted fans to suggest that Ehrich "leak" Lovato's new music in retaliation for her accidental email sharing.

The email leak isn't the first social media snafu the couple has gotten into. Lovato accidentally confirmed their relationship back in March when she walked into Ehrich's Instagram Live.

