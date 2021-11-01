'Deadpool 3' Confirmed for the MCU With an R-Rating

Deadpool 3 is coming and it'll be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In an interview with Collider, Marvel Studio President Kevin Feige confirmed a third Ryan Reynolds-led Deadpool flick, something that had been uncertain following 20th Century Fox's sale to Disney.

In addition to confirming the movie, Feige noted that it will maintain its R-rating, though other MCU films are rated PG-13. While it's certainly exciting news for fans, it's not happening anytime soon, as Feige noted that 2022 is its earliest production start.

Sisters Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin and Wendy Molyneux are writing the script with Reynolds overseeing, Feige said.

"It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan’s overseeing a script right now," Feige said. "… It will not be [filming] this year. Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor. We’ve got a number of things we’ve already announced that we now have to make, but it’s exciting for it to have begun."

"Again, a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life," he added.

Reynolds shared a screenshot of the article on Instagram, writing, "First order of business: Find the guy who killed Bambi’s mom. #Deadpool3"

Reynolds also joked on Twitter, "Full disclosure: I showed them Spiderman 1 & 2 and told them it was Deadpool 1 & 2. #Deadpool3"

Full disclosure: I showed them Spiderman 1 & 2 and told them it was Deadpool 1 & 2. #Deadpool3 https://t.co/N0IGDbpBK0 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 11, 2021

Deadpool premiered in 2016 and was followed by Deadpool 2 two years later.