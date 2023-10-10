DC Responds to Allegations That Jason Momoa Was Drunk, Clashed With Amber Heard on 'Aquaman 2' Set

The production company behind Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is responding to allegations that Jason Momoa was drunk on the set of the Aquaman sequel and that he clashed with his co-star, Amber Heard.

The 37-year-old actress made the allegations to her therapist, Dr. Dawn Hughes, who purportedly scribbled it all down on a legal pad as part of their years-long sessions. The therapist's notes were submitted as part of Heard's high-profile defamation case involving ex-husband Johnny Depp, but the judge in that case ruled the notes were not admissible on hearsay grounds.

After Depp won the defamation case, Heard told Savannah Guthrie in a Dateline special that she wished "a binder worth of years of notes dating back to 2011" had been allowed as evidence to help bolster her case.

But according to Variety, a slew of Depp fans then paid the court fees for the release of the raw notes, which included scribbled notes that described a hostile working environment allegedly spearheaded by Momoa. In the therapist's notes, Heard claimed Momoa was drunk on the set and even dressed like Depp and that he had "all the rings too." She also claimed Momoa tried to get her fired from the film.

"Jason said he wanted me fired," the notes say, via Variety. "Jason drunk -- late on set. Dressing like Johnny. Has all the rings too."

But a DC spokesperson refutes those claims, telling ET that Momoa "conducted himself in a professional manner at all times on the set of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. We're excited for audiences to see the film this December."

The therapist's notes also claim Heard felt unsupported by the film's director, James Wan. She claimed she was treated like a pariah due to the legal battle with Depp. Heard claimed Wan raised his voice at her, among other things.

But a DC spokesperson tells ET, "James is known for treating members of his cast and crew with the utmost respect and for fostering a positive, collaborative environment on set -- the Aquaman films were no exception."

In Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which is out in theaters on Dec. 20, Momoa returns to the titular role, and Heard reprises her role as Mera.