DC FanDome Returning With 'The Batman,' 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' and More

It's about to be DC Christmas in October. DC FanDome is officially returning for another virtual fan convention, and if last year's FanDome was any indication, you're going to want to pencil in Saturday, Oct. 16 for more RPattz, Batfleck and maybe even Michael Keaton, too.

Though the schedule is TBA, Warner Bros. revealed a laundry list of titles that will be featured along with the tease of "breaking news, exclusive trailers and announcements, never-before-seen footage, revealing conversations and more surprises." Here's a breakdown of what you can look forward to:

The Animation: A sneak peek at the movie DC League of Super-Pets (with Dwayne Johnson as Krypto the Superdog); plus new looks at HBO Max original series Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Batman: Caped Crusader and the #HarIvy-fied season 3 of Harley Quinn.

Warner Bros.

The (free!) convention kicks off on Oct. 16 at 10 a.m. PT, streaming on DCFanDome.com as well as Twitch, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. This year will also have a DC Kids FanDome for those youngsters who aren't aware Joaquin Phoenix once played a murderous but misunderstood Joker.