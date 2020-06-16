DC Announces Virtual FanDome Featuring Experiences from 'Wonder Woman 1984,' the SnyderCut & More

DC fans are about to have the virtual experience of a lifetime! Warner Bros. announced on Tuesday that they're hosting the first DC Fandome, a 24-hour, free, virtual fan experience to celebrate DC's past, present and future.

Beginning on Aug. 22 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET, DC Fandome will immerse fans into the DC Multiverse, with highly-anticipated announcements from WB games, film, TV and comics, as well as exclusive footage and themed worlds.

Fans will also get to hear from the casts and creators behind shows and movies including The Batman, The Flash, the SnyderCut of Justice League, The Suicide Squad, Supergirl, Harley Quinn, Watchmen and Wonder Woman 1984.

Other casts and creators include those from Aquaman, Batwoman, Black Adam, Black Lightning, DC Super Hero Girls, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, DC’s Stargirl, Doom Patrol, Lucifer, Pennyworth, SHAZAM!, Superman & Lois, Teen Titans GO!, Titans, and Young Justice: Outsiders .

In the virtual Hall of Heroes, fans will be able to view panels, see exclusive screenings, experience special programming, show off their cosplay, participate in family-friendly activities, get behind-the-scenes info, purchase merchandise, and be there for content reveals. Content will be available in 10 different languages, and globally-programmed content will be displayed in native languages.

On top of all of that, the second annual celebration of black nerd culture will take place with the all-new Blerd and Boujee House, which will bring together Blerds, LatinxGeeks and all nerds "party-with-a-purpose" vibes.

DC Fandome takes place Aug. 22nd at 10 a.m. PT and will be accessible around the world for 24 hours at DCFanDome.com.