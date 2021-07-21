Dax Shepard and His Daughter Sing Adele's 'Hello' in Adorable Road Trip Video

Looks like Kristen Bell is the singer of the family -- but that doesn't mean the Frozen star's husband, Dax Shepard and their daughter don't have their own fun.

On Tuesday, 46-year-old Shepard posted a precious video of himself and one of his two daughters, sitting in the front seat of their RV belting out Adele's 2015 song, "Hello."

The pair give the car performance their all, despite not hitting all of the notes.

"Heaven is a place on a twisty two lane mountain pass where screaming @adele with your daughter is required," Shepard captioned the post.

Shepard and Bell are parents to daughters Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6, and rarely share photos and videos of their kids.

Back in May, 41-year-old Bell revealed that her oldest daughter, Lincoln, is a performer, posting a photo of her eldest with her face covered after her second play.

"Congrats LBS on your second ever play! First one via zoom!" Bell captioned her post. "Most beautiful crab performance I've ever witnessed. We are so proud of all the work you put into it!"