David Spade to Play Himself in Fox's Animated Comedy 'HouseBroken': Watch a Sneak Peek (Exclusive)

David Spade is playing himself -- an animated version that is.

The comedian lends his voice in multiple episodes of Fox's animated comedy, HouseBroken, where he portrays a fictionalized version of himself, ET can exclusively reveal. His character has adopted the pot-belied pig, Max (Tony Hale), who was previously owned by several celebrities, including George Clooney.

On Sunday's holiday episode, David is hosting a star-studded "Holi-Dave Bash" and plans to turn Max into the Christmas ham, which delights Max to be the celebrity pet of honor. However, Max realizes later that "Christmas ham" is actually meant to be taken literally.

Watch an exclusive clip from HouseBroken below.

Here's the official logline for Sunday's installment, "Who’s Found Themselves in One of Those Magical Christmas Life Swap Switcheroos?”: Honey’s (Lisa Kudrow) holiday wish comes true when a mix-up at the vet sends her to a dream home, while her idiotic doppelganger goes to live with Chief (Nat Faxon). Meanwhile, Max (Hale) has to hide from his new owner David Spade when he discovers that Spade wants to make him the holiday ham.

The holiday episode of HouseBroken airs Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.