David Henrie and Wife Maria Welcome Baby No. 2

The Henrie household just got bigger! David Henrie and his wife, Maria, welcomed their second child together, a baby boy named James Thomas Augustine. Their son was born on Christmas day and weighed 8 lbs, 13 oz.

"CHRISTMAS BABY!!! Y’all... WHAT A NIGHT!" the former Wizards of Waverly Place actor wrote alongside a photo of him and his wife at the hospital with their newborn. "My wife is a superhero and was able to achieve her goal of having a drug free birth. I’m so proud of her!"

"Aside from sharing the stage with none other then Jesus, He blessed us in a special way by giving us James on this date because it was December 25th 2019 that we had our fourth miscarriage," Henrie, 31, added. "Thank you all for the prayers and well wishes, they paid off in a massive way. MERRY CHRISTMAS :) ps it started snowing as he was being pushed out. Crazy!!!"

The couple -- who have been married since April 2017 -- are also parents to almost 2-year-old daughter Pia.

In June, the pair shared photos from their gender reveal party, as well as revealed their past history with miscarriages.

"While the joy in this photo was real, it was an especially meaningful moment to my wife and I cause we suffered another miscarriage last Christmas (that makes 4 for us now)" the actor wrote. "So we are thankful that we are now out of the stage where miscarriage is likely...and I know this story is a bit of a downer, but I wanted to share it cause I know there are families out there who have experienced similar struggles and pain."

Adding, "My wife and I know what it feels like to find out you’re pregnant and instantly be hit with fear thinking you’re cursed to another miscarriage...we feel you. But don’t give up! Don’t lose hope! Depend on one another!"

Congrats to the happy family.