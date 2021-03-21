David Dobrik Dropped From Brand Partnerships Following Vlog Squad Misconduct Allegations

David Dobrik has been dropped from several partnerships in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations surrounding the Vlog Squad. ET has reached out to Dobrik for comment.

In a video last Wednesday, Dobrik apologized to Joseth "Seth" Francois following Francois' allegation of sexual misconduct in a 2017 prank video, in which Francois was tricked into kissing Jason Nash.

Dobrik also said in the video that he is no longer friends with Dominykas Zeglaitis and doesn't "stand for any kind of misconduct," after a woman came forward alleging Zeglaitis sexually assaulted her when she came to the Vlog Squad's home to film a video in 2018. ET has reached out to Zeglaitis for comment.

In a statement to ET on Sunday, a spokeswoman for DoorDash said the company has terminated its partnership with Dobrik.

"DoorDash profoundly condemns the behavior of the Vlog Squad members, and we have terminated our sponsorship of David Dobrik’s podcast Views," the statement read. "This horrific misconduct is incongruous with DoorDash's values and does not represent the communities we strive to create. Our thoughts are with all those impacted."

Meanwhile, an EA spokesperson tells ET, "We are aware of the allegations against David Dobrik. We haven’t worked with David since April 2020 and can confirm we are not currently working with him nor do we have any plans to in future. We expect any influencer or celebrity talent we work with to conduct themselves in a manner that is consistent with EA's values and policies."

A spokesperson for HelloFresh said, "We can confirm that we are no longer working with David Dobrik or any member of the Vlog Squad and do not have any plans to work with them again in the future."

In a statement to Business Insider, Dollar Shave Club said, "The actions and comments made by David Dobrik as well as some members of his team are very serious and do not align with DSC values. Sexual assault and hateful language of any kind is unacceptable in any environment. We've made the decision to end our relationship and cancel all planned activity."

SeatGeek, meanwhile, told Business Insider it was "reviewing" its partnership with Dobrik.