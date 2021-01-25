David Arquette Says He Wants to Apologize to Daughter Coco for Divorce From Courteney Cox

David Arquette wants to apologize to his 16-year-old daughter, Coco, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Courteney Cox. In a new Q&A interview withThe Guardian, the 49-year-old actor is asked about the person he'd most like to say sorry to.

"My daughter, Coco, because divorce is so difficult," he says of his and Cox's teenager.

Arquette adds, "I beat myself up; I’m self-critical."

Despite describing his 2012 to 2013 divorce from Cox as "so difficult," the exes have a strong relationship today.

"We’re co-parents to our daughter who’s 16, so we have a really great relationship," Arquette told Yahoo! Entertainmentlast year. "We’re friends, and we’ve communicated a lot because of Coco."

He noted at the time that things didn't get ugly with Cox during their divorce proceedings.

“We’ve been really open and supportive of each other. We never went head-to-head [or] battled each other through the process of divorce and through the process of raising our kid, so it’s made for a friendship and relationship that is out of respect," he explained.

In addition to co-parenting, Arquette and Cox are also preparing to return to the big screen together in Scream 5.

“We always love working together,” Arquette previously told ET about the sequel. “She's an incredible actress, so it'll be fun to bring these characters back to life and see where they're at."