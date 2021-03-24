David Arquette on If His Daughter Will Follow in His Acting Footsteps (Exclusive)

Following in her parents footsteps? David Arquette is opening up about his daughter Coco Arquette's performing aspirations and how he feels about her possible future career in show business.

The actor joined ET's Nischelle Turner on Tuesday, and reflected on his 16-year-old daughter's love of entertaining, which he said began when she was young.

"She's an incredible singer and she loves acting," he said of his daughter, whom he shares with ex-wife, Courteney Cox. "We've made sure not to do anything professional and just ... let her be a kid."

"But you know it's getting more serious now and you know the performances even are becoming more, you know, polished," he shared. "So it's exciting to see."

"As long as she does something she loves, that's all we want," he added.

When it comes to advice for Coco, especially for her first audition at some point in the future, the actor explained, "It's confidence, you really have to have confidence."

"And she has got more confidence than I ever had performing," he said. "So I think she'll be great."

As for his wife, Christina McLarty Arquette -- a former Entertainment Tonight correspondent turned film producer -- the actor shared his awe at her talent as his love and his collaborator.

"She's an incredible mother and just an amazing producer," he marveled. "She is just a powerhouse."

The pair tied the knot in April 2015 and share two sons -- Charlie, 6, and Augustus, 4.

Currently, Arquette is working on the upcoming Scream movie, which is reuniting the original cast -- including his ex-wife and co-parent, Cox. He also stars in the recently released drama Dr. Bird's Advice for Sad Poets.