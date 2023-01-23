'David & Annie: After the 90 Days': David and Annie Explore Possibly Having Kids (Exclusive)

David and Annie are thinking about having children. In this exclusive clip from Monday's episode of David & Annie: After the 90 Days, the couple discusses taking a big step in their relationship which they previously hadn't considered before.

David, 54, already has three kids with his ex-wife while Annie is 30 years old and has never had a child. In this clip, Annie says having children has never been her priority, but recently, her feelings have changed after taking care of her younger brother, Jordan, and her cousin, Amber. David and Annie are trying to bring Jordan and Amber to America from Thailand so they can receive better educational opportunities.

"I don't know, I just really feel like I really want to have one on my own," she says.

When David and Annie visit a doctor, David says he got a vasectomy 22 years ago and that Annie has polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

"PCOS is an imbalance in hormones and it can cause mood swings, weight gain, hair loss and have irregular periods," David explains.

Annie says she's taking medicine for it but isn't sure if that affects her ability to have a baby. However, the doctor tells them this isn't the case.

"The womb is OK, baby house fine," she tells them.

David & Annie: After the 90 Days airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on TLC and Discovery+.

ET spoke with the couple in December, and they talked about possibly having children. Annie acknowledged that because of their age difference, they did need to get more serious about the conversation.

"To me I think that before ... you know, we talk on and off about that and I just feel like, 'Oh, I'm young, I still have more time,' and now that I'm 30, I have to make my last decision," she said. "Like, do I want it or not because it's not just me getting older, my husband, he's already a grandpa, so if I wait more than a couple years, he will be a great-great-grandfather, so I don't want great-great-grandfather to have a newborn. I mean, it's gonna be ... not normal."



"I just worry about David," she added. "I just feel like sometimes he just wants me to be happy, tells me what I want to hear. He does not tell me what exactly he wants."

David said adoption was also an option for them, noting that he knew Annie would be a fantastic parent.

"Annie has so much love and patience and I think Annie will be a great mother," he said.

