David A. Arnold, Comedian and Netflix Star, Dead at 54

David A. Arnold, a stand-up comedian known for his Netflix comedy specials and as the creator/showrunner of Nickelodeon's That Girl Lay Lay, died on Wednesday, Sept. 7. He was 54.

"It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our husband, father, brother and friend, David A. Arnold," Arnold’s family said in a statement. "David passed away peacefully today in his home and doctors have ruled the cause of death due to natural causes. Please keep our family in prayer and respect our privacy at this time as we are all shocked and devastated by this loss."

Among his other TV credits, Arnold served as a writer and producer on the Fuller House reboot and a writer on Meet The Browns, The Rickey Smiley Show, Raising Whitley and Tyler Perry's House of Payne.

His most recent stand-up comedy special on Netflix,It Ain't for the Weak, debuted in July and was produced by Kevin Hart. The themes of the show focused on marriage and raising children.

Arnold is survived by his wife, Julie L. Harkness, and two children, Anna-Grace and Ashlyn.