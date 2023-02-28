'Darcey & Stacey': Watch the Twins Attempt to Sing Their Own Original Song (Exclusive)

There's nothing Darcey and Stacey Silva think they can't do. In this exclusive clip from Monday's new episode of Darcey & Stacey, the twins head to a recording studio to record an original song for the launch of their clothing brand House of Eleven's collaboration with Impossible Kicks. But the producer they're working with is quickly horrified at their singing abilities.

The twins write a song called "I'm on Top" and are clearly feeling it.

"We both have our secret sauce," Stacey tells cameras. "I got that silk swag, the high pitch. Darcey got that rasp. It's like voices you've never heard before -- unique."

But when it comes time to do the actual recording, the producer is less than impressed.

"Stop, c'mon!" he yells at one point as Stacey sings in the booth. "No, c'mon. That's it, I can't."

"I've never seen anything like this," he tells cameras. "In order to pull this off, it's going to take an act of God. But, you can't tell them they can't do something. And they're fearless."

Darcey & Stacey airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.