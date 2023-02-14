'Darcey & Stacey': Watch Darcey React to Florian Asking Her Ex Georgi to Be His Best Man (Exclusive)

To say Darcey isn't happy about her brother-in-law, Florian, shockingly asking her ex-fiancé, Georgi, to be his best man at his vow renewal with her twin sister, Stacey, is an understatement. In this exclusive clip from Monday's new episode of Darcey & Stacey, Florian breaks the news during his birthday celebration in Los Angeles to Darcey and the twins' close friend, Michael, and Darcey definitely is not OK with it.

Darcey says she understands Florian and Georgi got close but asks Florian to consider how uncomfortable it makes her feel, especially given that she's Stacey's maid of honor. She says Georgi will also probably be uncomfortable given the awkward situation. When Georgi and Darcey were still engaged, they were actually planning to do a twin wedding with Stacey and Florian.

"I'm not happy right now," she tells cameras. "I'm really disturbed, a little disgruntled and confused why they would ask Georgi to be the best man at their vow renewal. That's not right, it's not cool. They should have my back."

Still, Florian insists that his best man is going to be Georgi.

"It's my wedding. I can do whichever I like," he tells cameras as even Stacey agrees it wasn't the right time to tell Darcey.

When Stacey suspects he's drunk and got "liquid courage" since they're at a bar, Florian adamently says he's not. But at this point, Darcey is irate.

"Why does everything always have to be about f**king Georgi?" she asks. "That's a recipe for disaster on your wedding day."

Darcey says she would never do this to Stacey if the roles were reversed and that she won't walk down the aisle with Georgi. Stacey then has her own blow-up.

"Then why are we even doing this wedding?" Stacey asks. "Now I don't even freaking want to do this because it's already causing conflict."

Darcey & Stacey airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

ET recently sat down with Darcey and Stacey and they commented on Florian asking Georgi to be his best man. Stacey called the move a "slap in the face" and Darcey said she was caught off guard as well.

"I was a little shocked by that, but when we were all together it was always the four of us, so he probably was missing that dynamic and maybe Florian too 'cause we were new to Miami and he didn't have a lot of friends at that time," Darcey mused, admitting it was difficult to see Georgi again when the time came. "I feel like I fully had moved on. It had been months and months."

