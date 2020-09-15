'Darcey & Stacey': Darcey Confronts Florian's Alleged Mistress and Teases a Huge Secret

Things are definitely heating up on TLC's Darcey & Stacey. In this midseason supertease of the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff featuring Darcey and her twin sister, Stacey, Darcey has a FaceTime call with none other than the alleged mistress of Stacey's fiancé, Florian.

Florian moved from Albania to Connecticut to be with Stacey during this season, but it hasn't been smooth sailing. Stacey's friends and family don't trust Florian due to cozy pictures they discovered of him with another woman on social media. In this tease for the remainder of the season, Darcey confronts the woman on FaceTime.

"This is becoming a very, very draining situation, and I just want to know what happened," Darcey tells her. "Just keep it simple, honey."

The woman shoots back, "I am not your honey, OK? And it's not my fault that Florian's sugar want to taste my honey."

A stunned Darcey asks, "Sugar?"

Later, Stacey breaks down in tears over the situation. "What is happening right now?" she sobs to Darcey. "I want to believe him."

Meanwhile, Darcey is facing her own drama with her Bulgarian boyfriend, Georgi.

"I'm too old to have to be worrying about other bit**es," she tells him, as he angrily tells her he doesn't want to talk about the past anymore.

Darcey then has a breakdown in her sister's arms after it's apparent that there are some trust issues between her and Georgi.

"I want to build a life. I want to build a future," she says. "I'm sick of it. I'm f**king tired of it."

But Darcey saves the best for last in the preview, teasing a huge secret she's been keeping from her friends and family.

"There's one thing that's come to the surface being in quarantine with Georgi," she tells cameras. "I haven't said anything to anybody -- not even you guys."

Darcey & Stacey airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

ET spoke with both Darcey and Stacey in August, and Darcey opened up about how Georgi is different from her 90 Day Fiancé exes, Jesse from Amsterdam and Tom from England.

"Honestly, I am really, really happy in my life right now," she said. "I felt like I've moved on from the past, taking time to heal myself inside and out, and I was ready for love again. I have an open heart and he's an amazing guy. He's someone who has a different demeanor than the last two, thank god. For me, I feel like I get to honor myself and say what I want in a relationship. He's very patient with me, calm and so understanding and we have a lot of fun. I mean, let alone, he's a hot, sexy Bulgarian guy, who wouldn't want that?"

Watch the video below for more.