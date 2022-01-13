Danielle Brooks Shares Stunning Photos From Her Wedding to Husband Dennis Gelin

Danielle Brooks is officially married!

The Orange Is the New Black alum is reveling in her new status as a Mrs, and she's celebrating by giving fans a look at the day she and her new husband, Dennis Gelin, tied the knot. In an interview with Vogue, Brooks revealed that she and Gelin met during a game night that became a night "I will remember forever."

"A brother with a clean slate, has his own, and is thoughtful. Jackpot. I quickly slid him my phone to exchange numbers," she recalled of their first meeting. "...In that moment, I knew this was a man who was going to always love and appreciate me. I had found someone who wasn’t going to take me for granted, someone who knew my worth."

The couple got engaged two and a half years after they began dating, a little over a month after Brooks announced the birth of their daughter, Freeya, in November 2019.

Although the surge of Omicron resulted in extra precautions -- Brooks shared that their wedding planner, D’Concierge, added "required PCR tests and rapid tests" for the day of -- the Miami wedding went on without a hitch.

Brooks wore a ceremony gown from luxury British bespoke brand Alonuko, designed by London-based designer, Gbemi Okunlola. Her second gown was custom-designed by close friend Christian Siriano.

"It was very important to me to find a black wedding dress designer. When I tell you I hit jackpot finding @alonuko_bespoke, I hit jackpot," Brooks wrote in an Instagram post highlighting her gown. "She was incredible to work with and even flew all the way from London two days before my wedding to make sure the dress arrived in time. Thank you for your talent and professionalism! Brides, hire her!!! Thank you for adding to my special day!"

And when it came to the reveal and reception, Siriano was the obvious choice as the two have been friends "since my career first began."

"Words can’t express how grateful I am to have a friend like you. You’ve held me down from one of my first carpets to the most important day of my life! I love you and appreciate your friendship! Thank you for my 3 in 1 dress! Love you @csiriano," Brooks captioned a photo alongside the designer.

Dennis and his groomsmen wore custom suits by Garcon Couture.

Brooks also shared behind-the-scenes photos and videos from her special day to her Instagram Stories, including highlights that featured daughter Freeya's adorable flower girl look.

Danielle Brooks Instagram

Danielle Brooks Instagram

Danielle Brooks Instagram

Congratulations to the happy couple!