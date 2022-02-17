Daniel Craig Shares the Joke Queen Elizabeth Made at His Expense

Queen Elizabeth II has no problem poking fun at James Bond! Daniel Craig, who recently made his last movie as the handsome spy, appeared on Wednesday's episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, and talked about meeting Her Majesty while filming a sketch for the opening ceremony of the 2012 London Summer Olympics.

Craig described the 95-year-old monarch as "very funny," adding she "wants to crack a joke," and "crack a joke about me."

He recalled filming the scene, which involved James Bond picking up the queen at Buckingham Palace and taking her via helicopter to Millennium Stadium. In true 007 fashion, the two then jump out of the helicopter and parachute into the crowd. All the while, Queen Elizabeth was apparently teasing the stoic actor.

"We were having our photographs taken and she went, 'Oh no, he's the one that doesn't smile,'" Craig said with a laugh before adding, "fair enough."

In addition to the queen's playful digs, Craig also got to spend time with some of her corgis, who were also featured in the sketch.

"I was rolling around on the floor with them most of the time," he said of the dogs. "I think they have their own footmen."

Craig recently chatted with the queen's son, Prince Charles, at the world premiere of No Time to Die in September. A month later, Craig talked about the experience on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

"We were all in the royal box... I sat next to Camilla and [Prince] Charles," he recalled. "I'm quite occupied watching the audience, because I'm kind of nervous and I want to see what [they think]."

He admitted that he watched Charles throughout the film, saying, "I kind of wanted to see that he hadn't left."