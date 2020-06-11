'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Gleb Savchenko Splits From Wife Elena Samodanova After 14 Years of Marriage

Gleb Savchenko and Elena Samodanova are going their separate ways. On Friday, Elena broke the news on her Instagram Story that she and the Dancing With the Stars pro have split after 14 years of marriage. The couple tied the knot in 2006 and share two children together, daughters Olivia and Zlata.

"After 14 years of marriage, with my deepest sadness, our road is coming to an end," she wrote.

Gleb then released an exclusive statement to ET about his marriage ending, writing, "It is with a heavy heart that I tell you my wife and I are parting ways after 14 years of marriage. We still intend to co-parent our wonderful children together who we love so dearly, and we will strive to continue to be the best parents that we can to them. We ask that you respect our family’s need for privacy and healing during this time."

Instagram

Elena later shared another pointed Instagram post, which read, "I don't hate you. I'm just disappointed you turned into everything you said you'd never be."

In July 2018, the two fulfilled their lifelong dream of opening their own dance studio, Pro Dance LA, in West Hollywood, California. ET was there for the grand opening, where we spoke to Gleb and Elena about their secrets to a happy marriage and working partnership. At the time, they had just celebrated their 12-year wedding anniversary.

"We opened a dance studio [to celebrate]," Gleb, who began his dance training at the age of eight in Moscow, Russia. said. "It's a dream for all dancers, when you've been training since you were very young."

"My present, from him to me," added Elena, who is also a professional dancer and choreographer. "[It's a dream] to pass the knowledge to young generations and people who love to dance. You can start dancing at any time -- five years to 100 years old."

Gleb chimed in again, telling ET that the "secret" to their strong bond has always been just "letting her do what she wants."

"Happy wife, happy life," he explained. "I've been saying it for a very long time! Everybody knows it, but sometimes nobody follows that, but I do! She wanted a dance studio, here you go! You want to go to work and teach kids, here!"

"I have the best wife because she's very supportive," he continued. "She supports what I do, we do the same thing. It's kind of having the same goals. She has crazy ideas, and I say, 'Let's make it happen.' But she is the one who kind of starts it all."

In another interview with ET, from October 2017, Gleb also spoke about how Elena (who judged the Russian version of DWTS) frequently helped him with his choreography for the American series over the years. (Yes, you can thank her for that steamy shower routine Gleb danced to with Jana Kramer during the show's 23rd season).

"We've danced together for more than 10 years and we've been married more than 10 years, so we learn how to separate work and home," Gleb explained at the time. "At work, [it's] just a business, so I'm very demanding. I ask a lot from her, she asks a lot from me, but when we're at home, we are just happy husband and wife who love each other. We just enjoy each other's company."

"That's the secret, I think," he added. "And it's been really successful so far."

Elena also opened up about how she felt about her husband playing up his sex appeal in the ballroom. As longtime fans of the dance competition show know, Gleb is known for going shirtless and showing off those impeccable abs on live TV. He was most recently paired up with Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause for the 29th season, but they were voted off the show this week.

"Actually, I like it," she gushed. "It's like, 'I'm so proud.' To have such a handsome husband and good looking, you know? Back in Russia we used to say, 'If your husband is successful, it's definitely -- it compliments the wife because she made him look that way.'"