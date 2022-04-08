'Dancing With the Stars' Is Moving to Disney Plus After 16 Years on ABC

Dancing With the Stars has a new home! After 16 years and 30 seasons on ABC, the dancing competition series is moving to Disney+.

DWTS has been picked up for two more years, with seasons 31 and 32 premiering exclusively on the subscription streaming service. The reality show will debut on Disney+ this fall, making it the first live series on the service. Additionally, it's thought to be the first live streaming reality show in the United States.

"Dancing With the Stars has entertained fans for 16 years on ABC, and we are excited to bring this beloved show exclusively to Disney+ as the platform’s first-ever live series,” said Kareem Daniel, chairman of Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution. “The show’s broad appeal, as well as the overwhelming popularity of its Disney-themed competition nights, make Disney+ the perfect home for Dancing With the Stars while continuing to expand our demographic reach."

As for what will replace DWTS on ABC, the network, which is part of the Walt Disney Company, will be turning to sports programming.

"After over 30 seasons of the program on ABC, including two spin-offs, Dancing With the Stars will move off of ABC this fall in order for the network to showcase several Monday Night Football games as well as develop and invest in new and future programming," read a statement from the network about ABC now airing NFL games in DWTS' usual fall timeslot.

News of DWTS moving to Disney+ comes not long after it was revealed that the show's executive producer, Andrew Llinares, was leaving the show after five seasons.

