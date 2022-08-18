'Dancing With the Stars' Hypes Up Disney Plus Move in Glittery New Promo (Exclusive)

The new season of Dancing With the Stars is coming to Disney+, and only ET exclusively premieres the new promo touting the move to streaming for the upcoming 31st season.

Featuring married DWTS pros Daniella Karagach -- who won the mirrorball trophy last season with Iman Shumpert -- and Pasha Pashkov, as well as Artem Chigvintsev, Witney Carson, Brandon Armstrong and Cheryl Burke in blink-and-you'll-miss-them moments, the promo serves as a PSA of sorts, sharing with viewers who were unaware or had simply forgotten about the franchise's move from ABC to Disney+ and how they can tune in for the new season.

The teaser opens with Karagach and Pashkov finishing a dance routine on TV as a family watches together in the living room before the daughter exclaims, "Dancing With the Stars is moving to Disney+?"

Karagach and Pashkov, along with the other DWTS pros, then magically appear in the family's living room to dance with the family members.

"Let the magic of dance come alive," Karagach says, throwing some magic fairy dust in the air before she twirls into the family's home and turns it into their own personal ballroom dance floor.

Almost as if they're expecting some hiccups along the way in its inaugural streaming season, the promo ends with the majority of the family members giving the performance "10s" across the board -- except for grandma, who scores it a "9."

"We can't expect perfection on the first try," the grandmother reasons. Watch the promo above.

The new season of DWTS will return Tyra Banks as host, but this time she'll be joined with newly named co-host Alfonso Ribeiro.

Longtime judges Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli will all return to the judges' table, while Derek Hough will also be back.

Disney+

Dancing With the Stars streams live starting Monday, Sept. 19 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on Disney+.