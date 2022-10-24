'Dancing with the Stars' Alum Lindsay Arnold Is Pregnant With Second Child After Sharing Fertility Struggles

Dancing with the Stars alum Lindsay Arnold is expecting her second child with husband Samuel Cusick! The professional dancer shared the exciting news on Monday.
"Baby #2 coming May 2023 🥰🥰,” she captioned a picture of her holding up a sonogram while standing next to her husband and their 23-month-old daughter, Sage. "We are beyond grateful and feel so blessed to be adding a new addition to our family and Sage cannot wait to be a big sister. #pregnancyannouncement #pregnancy #baby #pregnant #growingfamily."
The dancer was flooded with love from other DWTS pros in the comments section of Instagram.
Jenna Johnson, fellow dancer and mommy-to-be, wrote, “CRYING all over again.”
"So happy for you my love! Ah CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!!❤️❤️❤️ Sage will be the cutest big sister!," Peta Murgatroyd added.
Arnold’s pregnancy follows a round of fertility complications and big moves. Earlier this year, she shared that she would not be making her return to the Dancing with the Stars stage this season. In a transparent post, the 28-year-old dancer shared that making the move from Utah to Los Angeles -- while leaving her husband behind – would be too much on their family.
Arnold also took to social media to reveal a false positive pregnancy test, which left her family heartbroken.
At the start of the TikTok video, Arnold shares the joyful moment when she received a positive pregnancy test, celebrating the news with her toddler daughter and exclaiming, "Mommy has a baby in her belly! What do you think?"
The next frame cuts to a shot of Arnold crying as Sage sweetly wipes away her mom's tears and nuzzles into her shoulder. "When you get a positive pregnancy test and then start your period a few days later but your sweet daughter is there for you every step of the way," read the caption.
In a video titled "Life Update" posted on her YouTube channel, Arnold revealed that she had been "trying to conceive for a while."
