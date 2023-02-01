'Dances With Wolves' Actor Nathan Chasing Horse Arrested in Sex Abuse Case

Dances With Wolves actor Nathan Chasing Horse was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly sexually abusing multiple young girls, according to the Associated Press. He is also the suspected leader of a cult known as The Circle.

Chasing Horse first rose to prominence in 1990 for his role as Smiles a Lot in the Oscar-winning film Dances With Wolves with Kevin Costner. Since then, the AP reports, he became known among Native American tribes as a "medicine man" who conducted healing ceremonies and spiritual gatherings.

Police have now accused him of using his position to abuse young Native American girls for two decades.

"Nathan Chasing Horse used spiritual traditions and their belief system as a tool to sexually assault young girls on numerous occasions," a search warrant obtained by AP reads.

Chasing Horse was arrested in Las Vegas on Tuesday, where SWAT officers were seen outside the property that reportedly houses the actor's five wives.

The search warrant reports that police found at least six alleged sexual abuse victims after receiving a tip in October 2022. Chasing Horse was arrested for crimes he is accused of committing in Nevada, including sex trafficking, sexual assault of a child younger than 16 and child abuse.

The authorities also specified they have found victims in three different states, and Chasing Horse also faces allegations of recording sexual acts and arranging sex with the victims for other men who paid him. In 2015, he was expelled from a reservation in Montana amid allegations of human trafficking.

According to the report, alleged victims were as young as 13 and one of his wives was reportedly offered to him as a "gift" when she was 15. Another wife had just turned 16 when they were married.

AP added that court records did not list a lawyer for Chasing Horse who could comment on his behalf.