Dan Levy Makes Powerful LGBTQ Statement With Couture Met Gala 2021 Look

Dan Levy made a powerful statement with his 2021 Met Gala look.

The Schitt's Creek star arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday, rocking a colorful, globe-like JW Anderson and Loewe look that featured dramatic sleeves. Levy explained on Instagram that the collaboration, which features two men kissing, was dear to his heart as it "celebrated queer love and visibility."

"I was fortunate enough to also get to work with @jonathan.anderson and the incredible team of designers and craftspeople at @loewe on a look that meant something to all of us. With support from the estate of American multimedia artist and LGBTQIA+ activist, David Wojnarovicz (1954-1992), Jonathan and the design team built upon an image of two men kissing from Wojnarovicz’s work, F**k You F****t F**ker, named after a homophobic cartoon the artist had come across."

"But rather than feed on the message of hate, we wanted to celebrate queer love and visibility - acknowledging how hard artists like Wojnarovicz had to fight, while also presenting the imagery in a way that offered a hopeful message," Levy added. "Tonight, we’re celebrating the resilience, the love, and the joy of the community while honoring a crucial American voice that was taken from us too soon."

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Additionally with the collaboration, "Loewe has made a donation to Visual AIDS, an organization Wojnarovicz supported, that continues to promote AIDS awareness and education," Levy noted, as well as thanked Cartier for accessorizing him.

This year's Met Gala theme is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," an exploration of the nation’s sartorial identity and a deep dive into American ingenuity. The exhibition, which opens Sept. 18, will highlight "everything from the luxe ease of Halston's '70s glamour to Rodarte's ethereal edge and Kerby Jean-Raymond's powerful political vision for Pyer Moss."

