Damar Hamlin Hospitalization: NFL Announces Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals Game Won't Resume This Week

The NFL has announced that Monday's postponed game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills will not resume this week, following the scary on-field collapse of Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest during the Monday Night Football matchup.

The league released a statement on Tuesday, sharing, "The NFL continues to be in regular contact with the medical team caring for Damar Hamlin, and also the Bills and Bengals organizations and the NFL Players Association."

"After speaking with both teams and NFLPA leadership, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell informed the clubs today that the Bills-Bengals game will not be resumed this week," the statement continued. "The NFL has made no decision regarding the possible resumption of the game at a later date. The league has not made any changes to the Week 18 regular season schedule.We will continue to provide additional information as it becomes available."

During the first quarter of Monday's matchup, Hamlin tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, and both men appeared to be uninjured following the tackle. However, shortly after, Hamlin appeared to stumble and collapse on the field.

He was swiftly attended to by medical personnel, who reportedly gave the athlete CPR on the field before he was taken away in an ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Hamlin's spokesperson said Tuesday morning that the athlete is "fighting."

"I can’t speak specifically on his medical condition," Jordon Rooney, the Buffalo Bills safety’s rep told Good Morning America. "I will say he’s fighting. He’s a fighter."

Last night, following the on-field medical emergency, Rooney offered an update. "His vitals are back to normal and they have put him to sleep to put a breathing tube down his throat," he tweeted Monday night. "They are currently running tests. We will provide updates as we have them." In response to his tweets, the spokesperson told GMA that he wanted to offer information to avoid any confusion.

On Tuesday, Hamlin's family released an official statement -- shared by Rooney.

"On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support show to Damar during this challenging time," the statement read. "We are deeply move by the prayers, kind words and donations from fans around the country."

The family's statement went on to thank the medical professionals who assisted after the incident. "We also want to acknowledge the dedicated first responders and healthcare professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who have provided exceptional care to Damar. We feel so blessed to be part of the Buffalo Bills organization and to have their support. We also want to thank Coach Taylor and the Bengals for everything they've done."

Hamlin's family statement ended with a request for more prayers and a note that further updates would be provided as they come in.

"Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us," the statement read. "Please keep Damar in your prayers. We will release updates as soon as we have them. Thank you, The Hamlin Family."