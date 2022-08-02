D-ROC of Ying Yang Twins Collapses On Stage While Performing

A scary moment took place during the Ying Yang Twins' Ozark Empire Fair performance in Springfield, Missouri, over the weekend when rapper D-Roc collapsed on stage. In a video posted by Twitter user Zack Peters, the 43-year-old rapper can be seen falling backwards before being carried off the stage by security.

"D-ROC of the Ying Yang Twins just collapsed on stage. Hope he is OK!" Peters wrote.

D-Roc addressed the fall in a post on Monday, thanking fans for their concern and assuring them that he is OK. "Thank you to everyone that has called, messaged, or reached out in anyway to check up on me," he captioned the video. "I'm doing good. #Ontario CA we'll be seeing you on Saturday for the 00s Playlist Concert. -DRoc"

In D-Roc's video, he explained what happened on Friday, saying that it "was 84 degrees outside," but on stage it was much hotter. The rapper said he kept telling his manager that he was feeling dehydrated and despite drinking water, he ultimately fell to the ground before waking up in a golf cart. When he awoke, a paramedic confirmed that he was dehydrated.

D-Roc said he rehydrated with water, Gatorade and sleep and the next day he was back to performing at a show in Florida. Proving he was back to feeling himself, D-Roc even shared a video from his post-fall performance on Saturday.

Vanilla Ice headlined the Friday show at the fair where the Ying Yang Twins were special guests. The Ozark Empire Fair shared a statement on Instagram Sunday regarding D-Roc's collapse.

"The Ozark Empire Fair wants to share that D-Roc has made a full recovery from his collapse at the concert last night," the post read. "He received medical attention back stage and was up and walking around prior to leaving the fairgrounds. Thank you to the fans for their love and support!"

Due to the heat, the Ozark Empire Fair encouraged attendees to cool off in the vendor shops which were air conditioned.

D-Roc isn't the only musician to face dehydration this summer. In early July, Carlos Santana was forced to postpone six upcoming shows of his Miraculous Supernatural 2022 tour after he collapsed on stage during a show in Clarkston, Michigan due to exhaustion and dehydration.