Cynthia Bailey Films With 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' (Exclusive)

An Atlanta peach has made her way to Beverly Hills. Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Cynthia Bailey recently filmed with the cast of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but isn’t joining the cast, ET has learned.

"Cynthia Bailey filmed with the RHOBH ladies over the weekend. She attended a party Kyle Richards was having. Cynthia came as Sutton Stracke’s guest," the source says.

"Although cameras were rolling, Cynthia is not an official cast member, but is often invited to events by the cast and she decided to go to the dinner. She might be popping in and out as a guest in the upcoming season. Nothing is official and right now it’s casual. Cynthia’s focus is still her acting career."

The dinner took place over the weekend at Richards' home and former RHOBH co-stars Denise Richards and Camille Grammer were also present as cameras rolled, ET has learned.

Richards is filming for the new season, but a source says "it’s looking like just guest spots for now. She might pop up a few times this year and then, who knows? Maybe she’ll want to pick her diamond back up."

Bailey posted a photo to Instagram with the location as Beverly Hills, California, resulting in Stracke, who was also at the dinner, asking, "How did we not take a pic together???"

Lisa Rinna announced her exit from the show in January, following a tumultuous season filled with feuding and bad blood with other cast members, which ultimately led her to walk away from the franchise.

In early March, Erika Jaynespoke with ET about filming the new season of RHOBH without her longtime co-star.

"You know, I miss my friend. I do. But I know that she's off doing great things," Jayne shared. "She's going to be missed."

"But, hey, the show goes on and we're going to have a great season," Jayne said of the production, which is currently underway. "We've been together as a group three times and so far, so good."