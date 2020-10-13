Cristiano Ronaldo Tests Positive for COVID-19

Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for COVID-19, Portugal's soccer federation announced Tuesday. The league said the Portuguese superstar is "doing well, without symptoms." Ronaldo is in isolation.

Ronaldo was supposed to play against Sweden on Wednesday, but he was dropped from the match. The game counted toward the qualification phase of the League of Nations.

A photo that was posted by Ronaldo less than a day ago on Twitter showed him with his teammates gathering at a table for a meal without wearing masks. "United on and off the field," he tweeted.

However, the soccer federation said no other player tested positive.

The Juventus striker's status for Saturday's match against Serie A opponent Crotone and next week's UEFA Champions League match against Dynamo Kyiv are unclear.

In March, Ronaldo had to self-quarantine after a Juventus teammate tested positive for coronavirus.

This story was originally published by CBS News on Oct. 13, 2020 at 10:50 a.m. ET.