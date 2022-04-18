Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez Announce the Death of Their Infant Son

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have shared the tragic news of the death of their infant son. Ronaldo made the announcement via his social media pages on Monday, writing, "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel."

The couple announced in October 2021 that they were expecting twins together, and in their statement, they also acknowledged the birth of their daughter. "Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness," they shared.

"We would like to thanks the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support," the statement concludes. "We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you."

Ronaldo and Rodriguez have been together since 2017 and are also parents to a 4-year-old daughter, Alana. Additionally, Ronaldo has an 11-year-old son, Cristiano Jr., whose mother has never been revealed, and 4-year-old twins, daughter Eva and son Mateo, who were born via surrogate.