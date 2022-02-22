Courteney Cox Says She Looked 'Really Strange' After Facial Injections: 'People Would Talk About Me'

Courteney Cox candidly discusses her changing appearance through the years. The 57-year-old Friends star opens up in a new profile for The Sunday Times about when she altered her appearance with facial injections.

“There was a time when you go, ‘Oh, I’m changing. I’m looking older.’ And I tried to chase that [youthfulness] for years,” she tells the British paper. “And I didn’t realize that, oh s**t, I’m actually looking really strange with injections and doing stuff to my face that I would never do now.”

Cox, who now has a big presence on Instagram, jokingly considered posting a then-and-now pic from her injections phase to her account.

“I’d say, ‘The day you realize what your friends were talking about.’ Because people would talk about me, I think," she shares. "But there was a period where I went, ‘I’ve got to stop. That’s just crazy.’”

The Shining Vale star notes that the pressure put on actresses can lead to the decision to alter one's appearance.

“The scrutiny is intense, but I don’t know if it could be more intense than what I put on myself,” she admits.

Cox said that her upcoming 60th birthday is a daunting milestone.

“Oh God, it’s so hard to even hear or say. I can’t believe it. There’s nothing wrong with being 60, I just can’t believe it. Time goes so fast,” she says. “There’s no question that I am more grounded, I’ve learnt so much in my life — what to enjoy, what to try to do more of and what to let go of.”

This isn't the first time Cox has spoken about her fillers. In 2017, she told NewBeauty, "What would end up happening is that you go to a doctor who would say, 'You look great, but what would help is a little injection here or filler there.' The next thing you know, you're layered and layered and layered. You have no idea because it's gradual until you go, 'Oh s**t, this doesn't look right.' And it's worse in pictures than in real life."