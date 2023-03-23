Courteney Cox Goes Full Monica Geller, Cleans Jennifer Aniston and More Pals' Hollywood Walk of Fame Stars

Courteney Cox is channeling her inner Monica Geller. The 58-year-old Friends star shared a funny video of her tending to her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Cox captioned the clip, "Someone's gotta do it."

In the video, the TV veteran watched as a man wiped his shoes on her star before coming in with cleaning supplies and paper towels.

"Right on the star!" she griped, before shouting to the man, "You can go around!"

Set to the soundtrack of Dolly Parton's "9 to 5," Cox proceeds to clean off the stars of pals Laura Dern, Jennifer Aniston, and Reese Witherspoon.

Witherspoon, who happened to be celebrating a birthday on Wednesday, commented on the post, writing, "Thanks for keeping us clean, Court!! 🤩"

Dern also posted the video on her own account, writing, "Thank you, Court, for cleaning us all up good! I’ve been thinking about doing this for a while."

Cox received her star in February in an emotional ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame that both Dern and Aniston attended.

"To be friends with Courteney is to be family with Courteney. She is responsible for all of that. From the beginning of when we met her, she was immediately inclusive, warm, loving, interested in everything about you," Aniston said at the ceremony.

Cox is also known for her Instagram antics. Watch the clip below to see her transform into a Gen Z influencer.