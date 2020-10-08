x
Courteney Cox Channels Monica Geller and Uses Quarantine to Hone Her Special Skills

Could she BE any more productive?! Courteney Cox is putting other celebrities to shame while in quarantine from the coronavirus. The 56-year-old Friends star has had to deal with some disappointment as filming for her hit sitcom's reunion special has been postponed and she's been separated from her longtime love, Johnny McDaid, for months. 

But that hasn't stopped her from working on some special skills while isolating. On Sunday she shared a video of herself shooting pool and knocking almost every ball in a hole. 

The video got a lot of love from Cox's celebrity pals, including Jennifer Garner who wrote, "You are so legit." 

James Marsden joked, "You've been on lockdown far too long." 

Earlier this month, Cox shared a new video of herself playing the piano to Crooklyn's "Ooh Child (Things Are Gonna Get Easier)." 

She's also been getting busy in the kitchen, virtually cooking with chef Matthew Migliore. 

This steak was incredible and Matt is so much fun! DM him for a great meal. New York strips with chimichurri sauce: INGREDIENTS 2-4 New York Strips (6-8oz each) To Taste Avocado Oil 1 Sprig Thyme 1 Clove Crushed Garlic 3 TBSP Minced Parlsey 2 TBSP Minced Chives 1 TBSP Minced Tarragon 3 TBSP Apple Cider Vinegar 1 TSP Lemon To Taste Salt & Pepper 1 TBSP Minced Yellow Onion NEW YORK STRIP •Place a large cast-iron pan to high heat and add about 4 TBSP of vegetable oil (or avocado oil) •Make sure the steaks have been out at room temperature for about 20 minutes •Season both sides of the steaks with a good amount of salt •When the pan starts to smoke, add the steaks (placing the steak away from you to avoid oil splatter) and cook on both sides for about two minutes each. IF YOUR STEAKS ARE MORE THAN 1 INCH THICK: - Have your oven preheated to 425F on convection - Cook the steaks in the oven for 4 minutes on each side - A total of 8 minutes - Remove the steaks from the oven and the hot tray. Let them rest for about 10 minutes before slicing CHIMICHURRI - Mix all the other ingredients in a bowl (Parsley, tarragon, chive, ACV, and yellow onion) until well combined, season with salt and pepper - Add about 3 TBSP of avocado oil and mix - Adjust the seasoning with lemon juice

And let's not forget her epic birthday diving video and her TikTok dance moves

Though the Friends reunion for HBO Max is still in the works, ET has learned that, due to the coronavirus pandemic pushing back the special's production schedule, dates for filming the unscripted reunion special are still to be determined by Warner Bros. 

In addition to the Friends reunion, Cox also has another reunion to get excited about. She will be reprising her role as news reporter Gale Weathers in the next Scream film. 

