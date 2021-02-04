Courteney Cox Alarms Boyfriend Johnny McDaid and Daughter Coco With Fang Tooth Implants on April Fools' Day

Monica Geller in Twilight? Courteney Cox had some fun on April Fools' Day Thursday, showing off her fang-tastic new look.

The 56-year-old Friends star took to Instagram to share some fake fang implants.

"So I was at the dentist getting my teeth cleaned and I thought, 'I'm so bored. I want something new,'" she said before flashing her teeth. "So what do you think?"

Adding to the hilarity is the Muse song, "Supermassive Black Hole," which was featured on the Twilight soundtrack and is playing in the background.

Cox scares her boyfriend, Johnny McDaid, in the car with the look.

"Oh, Jesus! F**king hell," the frightened musician exclaims.

She then FaceTimes her 16-year-old daughter, Coco Arquette, who laughs, saying, "What the f**k is going on? I don't know. Like, I don't like this."

Cox's pal Reese Witherspoon found the prank to be hilarious, commenting, "Coco’s reaction is 😂"

The actress isn't the only one who pranked people with their teeth. Check out Michael Strahan's April Fools' Day gag in the video below.