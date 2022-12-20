Cooper Noriega, TikTok Star, Cause of Death Revealed

More than six months after he was found dead in Burbank, California, Cooper Noriega's cause of death has been determined.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has determined that the 19-year-old TikTok star died due to the combined effects of fentanyl and the anxiety medications lorazepam and alprazolam (Xanax), People reports.

Additionally, it's noted by the coroner that a third anxiety medication, clonazepam, contributed to the fatal drug cocktail that led to his death.

Noriega's body was found in a Burbank parking lot on June 9, just a few weeks ahead of what would have been his 20th birthday.

His death was officially ruled an accident by the coroner's office.

Noriega's family released a statement to his Instagram shortly after his death, saying, "Hi everyone. on behalf of our family we want to thank you all for the kind words of our little coop. his passing is an absolute tragedy to our family and loved ones."

"We pray that we all as a community can continue on his legacy. He loved each and everyone of you. Please feel free to reach out to us as we love feeling all the support," the statement continued. "Bless you all… with love, his sister."

Noriega had over 1 million followers on TikTok, where he made comedic videos about skateboarding and fashion. He frequently collaborated with well-known TikTok stars and musicians Jxdn and Nessa Barrett, and made an appearance on the Barstool’s BFFs podcast with Dave Portnoy, Josh Richards and Bri Chickenfry.

The online star previously opened up to his fans about his struggles with mental illness and substance use. A GoFundMe raising money for funeral costs also noted how important mental health was to Noriega.