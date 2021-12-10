Common Addresses Breakup From Tiffany Haddish for the First Time

Common is opening up about his breakup with Tiffany Haddish. During an appearance on Thursday's episode of Hollywood Unlocked With Jason Lee: Uncensored, the 49-year-old actor spoke about his November split from the 42-year-old actress for the first time.

Common began his remarks by praising Haddish as "one of the best people I've met in life, one of the best-hearted and most authentic and caring people that I’ve met in life."

"That’s what made me love her and be in love with her and want to be in a relationship with her and grow with her," he said, before explaining that they had "a real healthy and loving relationship" during their year together.

"It probably was the most mature relationship I have been in… meaning the communication, the respect, just all around, man," he said. "Even from the standpoint of dealing with the pandemic and being around each other, and communicating, and knowing how to navigate that."

The split, he said, came down to his and Haddish's busy schedules.

"A lot of relationships that I honestly have been in, I've been on the move because me and that person, we both had professions," he said. "Once Tiffany and I got back on the move, it really didn't allow for us to spend as much time and put as much energy into our relationship."

"I don’t think the love really dispersed. I just think it was like we weren’t feeding the relationship," Common continued. "… Neither one of us is gonna stop. We both care about our crafts and what we do. We care about love too and partnership, but I think the energy that has been put into our careers and continuing to want to do the things that we do for ourselves and for the people, it was hard for me to balance all of that and keep the relationship fed."

Ultimately, Common said, he and Haddish "came to the understanding" mutually "that this is what’s gonna be best for us, to still continue to love each other and be there for each other is to not be in a romantic relationship, because we won’t be able to give to that."

"I don’t want to be one foot in, one foot out," he explained.

Common also noted that his and Haddish's split was "not about anybody else or another relationship, because that’s not where my heart and head is," adding that it came down to each of them "committing to so much work that we do that it’s hard when the other person is working just as much to actually give time and love and nurture into the relationship."

After the pair called it quits, Common took to Instagram to post a sweet birthday tribute to his ex.

"Happy Birthday to the Queen @tiffanyhaddish! One of the most beautiful and dynamic and wonderful people I’ve ever known," he wrote at the time. "May the most HIGH continue to bless and shine through you. Wishing you joy, love, peace, light, and fun on your born day. Love!"

Haddish and Common first met while filming the 2019 movie The Kitchen. In April 2020, the two went on a virtual Bumble date while quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic, and sparks started to fly. A few months later, they were seen at a Black Lives Matter protest together. Haddish confirmed their relationship in August 2020.

Two months before their split, Haddish gushed about the actor in an interview with ET.

"We don't really argue. When we argue, it's kind of hilarious, I think," she told ET. "Like we laugh a lot. In our disagreements, there's a lot of laughter. But he hears me though. Like some guys would be like, 'Oh, she's just joking.'"

"But I'm serious. But I might sugarcoat things. I put a little syrup with a little seasoning on it. I'm blunt, but it's with a little seasoning," Haddish continued. "So if I don't like something, I'll make it very clear that I don't like it, but I do it in a way that's not, like, offensive or, like, I'm not trying to hurt his feelings. I care about his feelings."