Comedian Iliza Shlesinger Announces Her First Pregnancy on Stage: See the Sweet Moment!

The ultimate baby announcement! Comedian Iliza Shlesinger gave one audience the show of a lifetime. The 38-year-old surprised fans at the end of her San Antonio, Texas, stand-up show with the news that she is pregnant.

Shlesinger posted a clip of the sweet moment on her Instagram account, showing that she shared her pregnancy news at the very end of the set.

"Oh my god, I can't believe this is happening! Recently, I had to move a lot of tickets because of a scheduling conflict," Shlesinger told the cheering crowd. "So I just wanted to say it's because I've been working on a very big project. And you'll be able to see it in January!"

Shlesinger then rubbed her belly and lifted her shirt, showing off her growing bump and sharing that she's having a baby girl as the lights in the theater turned pink.

She captioned the clip, "We can’t wait to meet her! And squeeze her BABY LEG!!!!"

A few days later, Shlesinger and her restaurateur husband, Noah Galuten, opened up more about the pregnancy and the baby-to-be in a cute Instagram video as they made some breakfast tacos.

"I feel great. This may upset a lot of people, but zero morning sickness," Shlesinger revealed. "Honestly, totally fine. I feel totally fine, nothing weird."

As for her big reveal, Shlesinger said she was "so nervous" to share the news.

"I can't remember the last time I was nervous to do stand-up in the last 10 years," she admitted. "I was so nervous because I had to get through the whole set with this secret. And I didn't know if I really wanted to tell people, but what I didn't want to do was be outed. But more importantly, I wanted to start wearing clothes that were comfortable that you could see my belly instead of always being uncomfortable. It's 900 degrees in L.A., and I'm wearing an anorak on stage."

As for her current stand-up tour, Shlesinger said she plans to continue her show, "until the wheels fall off," even traveling to Europe and the U.K. in the coming months ahead of her January due date.