Comedian Andy Dick Arrested for Alleged Sexual Battery

Andy Dick has been arrested for felony sexual battery, ET can confirm.

A spokesperson for the Orange County Sheriff's Department tells ET, authorities were dispatched at around 9 a.m. Wednesday to a campground in Southern California where the controversial comedian was arrested after a male adult reported the alleged incident.

Dick, 56, was booked into Orange County Jail and bail was set at $25,000. He's due to be arraigned on Friday. Authorities would not disclose the nature of the alleged act, but multiple reports say the comedian's arrest was captured by the YouTube channel Captain Content RV, a live vlog that chronicles day-to-day RV life since launching in 2016.

The channel, which boasts 11,000 subscribers and more than 1.6 million total views, was streaming live as it captured the moment a man walks up to the comedian and asks, "Why did you assault me in my sleep?" Dick, who can be seen laying in bed, holding a drink and telling the alleged victim he's on the phone with his "baby mama," replied, "I never assaulted you in your sleep. Can you leave me alone?" The alleged victim claimed lotion or some kind of a lube was applied to his buttocks.

Captain Content's RV / YouTube

Captain Content's RV / YouTube

Captain Content's RV / YouTube

In another portion of the live stream, Dick can be seen walking out of the RV and talking to authorities before he's placed under arrest. ET has reached to the comedian's rep for comment. According to Page Six, the sheriff's department Special Victims Unit is involved in the case due to the alleged victim's accusation.