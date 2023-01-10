Colin Farrell Moonlights as Stand-Up Comic After Best Actor Win at Golden Globes

Colin Farrell hast just won his second Golden Globe Award, and he took the momentous occasion to drop some jokes!

The 46-year-old actor on Tuesday scored the honor The 2023 Golden Globes in the Best Actor in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy category for his role as Pádraic Súilleabháin in The Banshees of Inisherin, the tragicomedy that examines a lifelong male friendship that suddenly becomes deadlocked. The dark comedy's directed, written and co-produced by Martin McDonagh.

Before giving his acceptance speech, Farrell gave a shout out to Ana de Armas for her role in Blonde. After that compliment, the actor went out a rift dropping joke after joke while thanking those closest to him. At one point, the piano started to play him off the stage, but he emphatically said, "You can forget that piano!" and the comment drew more laughs.

Farrell paid homage to his co-star, Brandan Gleeson, telling him, "I love you so much. I love you so much. To get to cohabitate this crazy space with you every day. All I did when I came to work every day was to be your equal. I'm not saying I even got there but the aspiration kept me going, and I thank you for that for the rest of my days."

Soak in the WIN! Congratulations to our winner for Best Actor - Motion Picture - Musical/Comedy, Colin Farrell! ✨😌



Watch the #GoldenGlobes LIVE on NBC and Peacock now! pic.twitter.com/TDgxB9rPZy — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023

It was at this point, while attempting to give a shout out to co-star Kerrty Condon, when the piano started playing, and Farrell was not having it. The audience was in for one more joke when he threw a friendly jab at co-star Barry Keoghan.

"Barry, when you're sharing a house with an actor you're working with, a word of advice, Barry -- don't eat his [cereal] and leave him with no breakfast in the morning. OK? You should never send a man to work on an empty belly."

Farrell beat out Diego Calva (Babylon), Daniel Crag (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery), Adam Driver (White Noise) and Ralph Fiennes (The Menu). The Banshees of Inisherin also earned six other nominations, including for Best Director.

This is Farrell's second win at the Golden Globes. He won in 2009 in the same category for his role in In Bruges, the comedy-drama crime film in which he portrays a rookie hitman named Ray. Farrell was also nominated in 2017 in the same category for his role in The Lobster.

The 2023 Golden Globes airs live on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock. Stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Golden Globes coverage, including this year's winners.