Coco Austin and Ice-T's Daughter Chanel Is Growing Up So Fast! See Her First Day of School Pics

Chanel is off to school! The 6-year-old daughter of Coco Austin and Ice-T celebrated her first day of first grade this week as her famous parents struggled to keep it together.

"My baby......😭 Definitely a bitter sweet day..... #1stdayofschool #1stgrade," Coco captioned the pic of Chanel holding up a sign marking her first day.

Turns out, Chanel might take after her famous dad, noting she wants to be a singer when she grows up and sharing that she likes to dance, draw, and make food.

Ice-T posted the same photo, writing, "Time flies.. @babychanelnicole 1st day of 1st grade today.. How about that… Wow ❤️"

Chanel's account, which is run by her parents, shared another first day pic with the caption, "First Day of School!! I told mommy I know i'm a big girl but I want to stay your baby ..Can I be a big girl baby? And she told me no matter what I'm her baby forever."

While Coco loves sharing the fun she has parenting Chanel, she's also responded to critics who have commented on her breastfeeding her older daughter and pushing her in a stroller. For more, watch the clip below.