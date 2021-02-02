Coach x Champion Collection: Shop the Sporty Collab

Coach and Champion have launched a collaboration! The two iconic brands have teamed up to create a collection that combines Coach's fashion-forward designs and Champion's cool athleticwear.
The Coach x Champion campaign, photographed by Alessandro Simonetti, features model Paloma Elsesser and TikTok stars Wisdom Kaye, Maha Gondal and Jeffrey Tung.
The limited-edition range includes crossbody bags, belt bags, sweatshirts, hoodies, joggers, winter jackets and tees, boasting the signature logos of Coach and Champion. The sportswear brand has become a popular choice for loungewear. Fashion fans can continue to look stylish at home with the collaboration with Coach for a luxurious take on athleticwear.
Shop the entire Coach x Champion collection and browse ET Style's top picks below.
A crossbody bag that perfectly combines Coach and Champion.
$450 AT COACH
The Turnlock Clutch from Coach's Originals collection is given a Champion spin.
$295 AT COACH
A fancy and practical belt bag.
$450 AT COACH
Pair this logo sweatshirt with leggings, sweatpants or jeans.
$225 AT COACH
An elevated pair of sweatpants, featuring leather panels, slip pockets and drawstring waist.
$295 AT COACH
A fashion-forward hoodie that's effortlessly cool.
$350 AT COACH
Score this stylish graphic tee before it sells out!
$95 AT COACH
An oversized, sporty sweater dress to throw on for casual days.
$495 AT COACH
