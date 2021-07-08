CMT Music Awards Will Air Live on CBS in April 2022

The 2022 CMT Music Awards will be coming to you from Nashville, Tennessee. For the first time, CBS will broadcast the star-studded ceremony, which will air live on April 3, 2022.

In lead-up to the awards show, CMT will have the first-ever Country Music Week which will include special programming and events capped by exclusive director’s cut of the CMT Music Awards that will air at later dates on CMT and various ViacomCBS platforms.

The awards show has seen powerhouse performances since its inception in 2005 and this year was no different.

Standout performances at the 2021 CMT Music Awards included H.E.R. and Chris Stapleton, Gladys Knight, Mickey Guyton and BRELAND, as well as NEEDTOBREATHE and Carrie Underwood, who remains the most-awarded artist in CMT Awards history with 22 wins.